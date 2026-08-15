WEEKEND FORECAST: Windy, hot, and humid weather continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds: gusts to 35 mph

'Feels like' temps near 110ºF

Watching The Tropics

Hot and humid

This is climatologically our hottest stretch of the year (August 5- 15) with an average high temperature of 96ºF. Warm temps and another humid afternoon will push 'feels like' temperatures to the 110s by afternoon. If 'feels like' temps stay in the 110s for two hours or longer, a Heat Advisory could be issued for some neighborhoods. This is a pattern that is going to continue into the second half of the month. Please be sure to stay hydrated! Make sure to look before you lock and check on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are more prone to heat-related illness.

Friday's rain is likely the last we'll see for a while; keep water conservation in mind.

In The Tropics

We continue to watch a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic. This wave has encountered a few obstacles, including Saharan Dust is moving across the Atlantic. There is a low chance of development over the next week.



It's typical to see an uptick in activity across the open Atlantic as tropical waves leave the western African Coast and emerge over warm water. The areas highlighted on this map indicate a probability of 'tropical trouble' forming. There is no threat to the Coastal Bend at this time.

Have a great weekend!