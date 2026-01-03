WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm, sunny, and breezy weather across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Record highs could be broken again on Saturday

Warm temps through next week

Hot & sunny

Friday set a new record high temperature, reaching 89ºF! Will we break another record? A weak cold front arrives on Saturday, bringing downslope winds; a weather phenomena that actually makes it warmer after a cold front! Saturday's forecast high of 85ºF will only be a few degrees off from the record for January 3 (currently: 88ºF/1971). I don't think we'll smash this record as easily because it'll be fairly windy. Aside from Sunday, afternoon highs will remain near 80ºF through next week.

How about some rain?

The year 2025 is the 19th driest year on record for Corpus Christi. While there's no meaningful rain in the seven-day forecast, there are some indications that rain will return next weekend, so keep your fingers crossed!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 5 mph

Friday: Sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny, hot, and breezy!

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great weekend!