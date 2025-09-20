CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



More rain Sunday versus Saturday

Better rain chances next week

Temps, humidity increasing

The weekend will kick off on a pleasant note: warm, sunny, and just a couple of sea breeze showers by afternoon. Moisture will increase over the weekend. A coastal trough of low pressure will spark a few showers on Sunday morning. We could really use it as our rainfall deficit now sits at more than seven inches of rainfall.

While Sunday's rain chacnes look good, better 'spark' is on the way! A weak front in the central plain will need help from 'upstairs' in the atmosphere to progress south. If it comes close enough to South Texas, this will bring better rainfall accumulations. While this is something to expect late next week, early model guidance is starting to look much more hopeful. In fact, this front actually has a fighting chance of making it all the way to the Coastal Bend, even if it fizzles out on our doorstep. Right now, it's reasonable to expect about a quarter-inch through next Friday, most of it in our coastal neighborhoods.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm, sunny, and a few isolated showers

While fall begins on Monday, don't bring out the sweaters yet! Temps will start in the upper 70s and top out in the middle 90s— even with rain in the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny, isolated PM showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: increasing clouds, overnight showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: AM showers, mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

