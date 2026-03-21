WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm, breezy, and dry conditions raise fire danger concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Windy afternoons
- Elevated fire danger
- No rain this week
Please be careful with any outdoor activities! Fire danger is a focus this weekend as dry, gusty conditions reach each afternoon. Mornings will be warmer in the low to middle 60s, with summer-like afternoons in the middle to upper 80s! For our inland neighborhoods, expect low to middle 90s!! Record highs are safe, but our high temps won't be very far. This trend continues into next week with warmer-than-normal temps in the 80s.
While we desperately need more rainfall, it's not in the forecast for the first full week of spring. Early guidance suggests the end of March may bring the return of rain to the Coastal Bend, so stay tuned!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Friday night: Breezy, warmer
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph
Saturday: Sunny, warm, and breezy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Saturday night: Breezy, warmer
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Sunday: Sunny, warm, and breezy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!