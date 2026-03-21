WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm, breezy, and dry conditions raise fire danger concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Windy afternoons

Elevated fire danger

No rain this week

Please be careful with any outdoor activities! Fire danger is a focus this weekend as dry, gusty conditions reach each afternoon. Mornings will be warmer in the low to middle 60s, with summer-like afternoons in the middle to upper 80s! For our inland neighborhoods, expect low to middle 90s!! Record highs are safe, but our high temps won't be very far. This trend continues into next week with warmer-than-normal temps in the 80s.

While we desperately need more rainfall, it's not in the forecast for the first full week of spring. Early guidance suggests the end of March may bring the return of rain to the Coastal Bend, so stay tuned!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Breezy, warmer

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Saturday: Sunny, warm, and breezy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Saturday night: Breezy, warmer

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Sunday: Sunny, warm, and breezy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!