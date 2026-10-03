WEEKEND FORECAST: Typical temps and more rain expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Tracking our cold front's passage

Showers and damp conditions continue

Cooler temps last into next week

A change of pace is in the weekend forecast

Many neighbors expressed delight at the cooler temps on Friday! There's more of that in the forecast. A very weak cold front is trekking across the Coastal Bend— but it's not going far. The front will stall just offshore, keeping rain in our forecast. Thankfully, Saturday's rainfall should be more intermittent. We're expected an overrunning pattern to bring clouds and light rain to the area on Saturday. Temperatures will stay close to normal fro this time of the year, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Sunday, our coastal communities might get a better 'drink' of rain compared to inland neighborhoods. An area of low pressure is expected to form just to our south over the offshore waters. It will be close enough to send waves of downpours across our southern coastal neighborhoods. This will hopefully make up for the lower rain total from Thursday and Friday in these areas.

After the rain

By next Tuesday, drier conditions will settle into place. This means less humidity and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! After 'Agonizing August' and 'September Summer' heat, this weather pattern should feel pretty rewarding.

Have a safe weekend!