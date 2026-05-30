WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunshine, warm temps, and high humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend! Make some plans to get outdoors!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Minor to moderate heat risk

High humidity

Rainfall returns next week

HEATING UP

Stay cool out there! Temps stay near 90ºF through the weekend. This is typical for this time of the year, but with lots of humidity this could amplify the heat. 'Feel's like' temperatures will hover near 100°F through this weekend. This puts most of the Coastal Bend in a 1 or 2 out of 4 (minor to moderate). You should practice heat safety and remember the SPF 30! The UV index will be extreme.

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

Our drought is quickly improving, and lake levels are rising. Rain looks to return by the middle of next week. A few showers are possible on Monday, but chances look more promising for the middle of the week. This should give any ponding water and flooded waterways time to recover before more beneficial rainfall on Tuesday.