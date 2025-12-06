WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunshine and warmer temps return to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Light rain expected overnight
- Warmer temps this weekend
- Foggy start on Sunday
Warmer weather ahead
Gloomy, rainy, and chilly conditions are on the way out! Expect big changes this weekend. Temps are normally a bit warmer than they have been. With the return of sunshine this weekend, we'll enjoy a nice warm-up too! Highs return to the 70s this weekend. Another weak cold front moves over the Coastal Bend on Sunday night. This will keep morning chilly, but it warm afternoonds will continue. No rainfall is expected, but foggy conditions on Sunday morning will stick around through lunchtime. Once that's gone, say 'hello' to uninterrupted sunshine! Expect near-average temps and sunshine to continue next week!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few overnight showers
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Showers ending, decreasing clouds
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear, fog developing west
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Have a safe and fun weekend!