Light rain expected overnight

Warmer temps this weekend

Foggy start on Sunday

Warmer weather ahead

Gloomy, rainy, and chilly conditions are on the way out! Expect big changes this weekend. Temps are normally a bit warmer than they have been. With the return of sunshine this weekend, we'll enjoy a nice warm-up too! Highs return to the 70s this weekend. Another weak cold front moves over the Coastal Bend on Sunday night. This will keep morning chilly, but it warm afternoonds will continue. No rainfall is expected, but foggy conditions on Sunday morning will stick around through lunchtime. Once that's gone, say 'hello' to uninterrupted sunshine! Expect near-average temps and sunshine to continue next week!

WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunshine and warmer temps return to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few overnight showers

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers ending, decreasing clouds

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear, fog developing west

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!