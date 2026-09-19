WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunny skies ahead with just a few sprinkles of rain possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hope you're having a great weekend Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Highs in the middle 90s

Mostly dry weekend with a sprinkle or two of rain possible

A few more sea-breeze showers next week

HummerBird Celebration

Heading out to Aransas County for humming birds? The weather will be quite muggy, but you won't have to contend with the rain for most of the weekend!

We got rain!

Friday's rain brought some long awaited measureable rainfall to our Coastal Bend neighborhoods. CCIA picked up 1.40" of rain yesterday, ending a 56-day streak of no accumulation. Extra gulf moisture helped fuel those rain chances, but for this weekend, there isn't much left to work with, so any rain we do get will likely be a quick shower or 'chispa' in some spots. We're still locked under high pressure which is in part reducing our rain chances for this weekend. Come next week, we will have slightly better chances at seeing more sea-breeze showers mostly during the afternoon, but on Thursday we may have a few more morning showers. We will continue to fine-tune that forecast over the next few days.

Muggy and hot!

The added cloud cover and rain-cooled air only allowed our high temperature on Friday reach just 91 degrees at CCIA, a substantial cooldown from what we've seen lately. For Saturday, there will be very little sea-breeze shower activity to lower temps across our neighborhoods. During the afternoon hours, we will top off in the middle 90s across the area, with a few inland neighborhoods experiencing the upper 90s. Although there is slightly less water in the air or humidity compared to Friday, 'feels like' temps will stay in the middle 100s. Please practice heat safety! You'll need to take breaks, stay hydrated, and look before you lock.

In The Tropics

Invest 98L has been upgraded to a tropical depression on Saturday morning. This is not a concern for the Coastal Bend, but something to watch for potential further development. The next named storm this season would be Fay.



7 Day Forecast

KRIS 6 Weather

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!