WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant conditions expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wind Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday
- Increase rip current risk
- Partly cloudy skies
- Pleasant conditions
COOLER TEMPS THIS WEEKEND
Friday's cold front has finally brought cooler temps to the Coastal Bend. Despite a cloudy start, you can expect more sunshine this afternoon. Less humidity will make highs in the upper 70s feel refreshing! A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds will improve into the afternoon. Still be careful along the coast; rip current risk will still be a concern at area beaches this weekend. You can check the latest beach conditions here.
Weekend Forecast - May 2, 2026