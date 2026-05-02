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WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant conditions expected across the Coastal Bend

Enjoy the cooler temps!
Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your weekend forecast. (5-1-2026)
Weekend Forecast - May 2, 2026
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Wind Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday
  • Increase rip current risk
  • Partly cloudy skies
  • Pleasant conditions

COOLER TEMPS THIS WEEKEND
Friday's cold front has finally brought cooler temps to the Coastal Bend. Despite a cloudy start, you can expect more sunshine this afternoon. Less humidity will make highs in the upper 70s feel refreshing! A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds will improve into the afternoon. Still be careful along the coast; rip current risk will still be a concern at area beaches this weekend. You can check the latest beach conditions here.

Wind Advisory - May 1-2, 2026
Wind Advisory - May 1-2, 2026

Weekend Forecast - May 2, 2026

Corpus Christi's Water Crisis