WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant conditions expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday

Increase rip current risk

Partly cloudy skies

Pleasant conditions

COOLER TEMPS THIS WEEKEND

Friday's cold front has finally brought cooler temps to the Coastal Bend. Despite a cloudy start, you can expect more sunshine this afternoon. Less humidity will make highs in the upper 70s feel refreshing! A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds will improve into the afternoon. Still be careful along the coast; rip current risk will still be a concern at area beaches this weekend. You can check the latest beach conditions here.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Wind Advisory - May 1-2, 2026