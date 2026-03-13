WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunny and warm, with big changes on the way for Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there Coastal Bend I hope you have had a great week, you made it to Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny Saturday in the 80s for afternoon highs

Even warmer Sunday getting into the 90s and potentially challenging records

Cold front Sunday night/Monday morning drops temps drastically to start the week

As we're getting ready to close out Spring Break this weekend we're looking pretty nice in terms of the weather! We'll see plenty of sunshine similar to what we've had today and yesterday, but temperatures will be on the warming trend with 80s for Saturday and even record challenging 90s for Sunday afternoon here in Corpus Christi. One other thing we'll notice this weekend is breezier winds as we head into the afternoons with gusts upwards of 25-30mph at their peak.

As we head into Sunday night we're expecting the arrival of our next cold front into the area that's going to drastically drop temperatures across the region once again. By Monday morning we'll be waking up to the 50s and even upper 40s with afternoon highs only getting up into the mid 60s! For St. Patrick's Day we'll start our next warming trend with the 70s returning and then following suit into the 80s by next Wednesday into Thursday. Weather wise you can expect plenty of sunshine through the entire seven day forecast! Unfortunately for now we're still lacking rain on it, but we'll update you of course if there's any developments as we head through the weekend and into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday Night: Mostly Clear and Cool

Temperature: 59F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Saturday Night: Mostly Clear and Mild

Temperature: 67F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly Clear and Cool

Temperature: 93F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy and Windy (Cold Front Arrival)

Temperature: 48F

Winds: N-NE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Monday: Chilly, Breezy, and Sunny

Temperature: 65F

Winds: N 15-25 mph, G 25-30 mph

I hope you have a great weekend and enjoy the nice weather before the cool down!