WEEKEND FORECAST: Summer-like heat continues across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Summer-like temps, a little less humid

Stray showers still possible

Rain returns next week

Heat risk improves Saturday

This is the first full weekend of fall, but the thermometer says 'summer'. Temps will remain in the 90s, will a little less humidity on Saturday (it returns on Sunday). Expect 'feels like' temps in the low 100s all weekend, with momoderate (2 out of 4) heat risk on Saturday, and major (3 out of 4) heat risk on Sunday. A stray little chispa isn't out of the question, but don't worry— rain return next week. Enjoy your weekend and stay cool!

Next week's rain trend

I've got better rain chances in the forecast for next week. It begins will a few showers on Tuesday evening and then the forecast gets complicated. I'm tracking a cold front that will reach Texas next week. It's unclear how close this front will get to South Texas. Adding "fuel to fire", the leftover moisture from Hurricane Polo will be carried across the mountainous terrain toward New Mexico and West Texas. The system that is driving our cold front might also catch some of that Pacific tropical moisture too. There are many unknowns, but all signs point to some sort of rainfall next week. I'll keep an eye on it!