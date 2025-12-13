WEEKEND FORECAST: Our next cold front will bring a change in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Rain, cool-down expected this weekend

Dense Fog

As was the case on Friday morning, dense fog will develop and visibility in most neighborhoods will fall to less than a mile. Expect visibilities to improve by mid-morning, but may linger along the immediate coast through early afternoon. Intermittent showers will also be moving across the area Saturday morning, but the afternoon should be mostly cloudy, humid, and warm, with high temps once again near 80ºF. Windy will pick up on Saturday afternoon ahead of our cold front's arrival.

Big changes ahead

With the cold front arriving early Sunday, more hit-or-miss rain and cooler temperatures are expected. Temps look to fall from the low 80s on Saturday to the mid- 60s on Sunday! Sunday will be gloomy and chilly— our temperatures will only wiggle a few degress all day. Factor in a bit of wind and it'll be a big change! More rain comes on Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall totals through next week range from a tenth to possibly a half inch. Temps steadily return to the upper 70s late next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Dense fog overnight, mild

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: AM fog, mostly cloudy, humid, breezy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Breezy, scattered showers

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have an awesome weekend!