WEEKEND FORECAST: Near-record heat expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A few showers are likely in northern coastal neighborhoods
- Hot, humid, and breezy weather all around!
The warm-up continues across the Coastal Bend, with afternoon highs nearing records! A few showers may sweep by our coastal neighborhoods Saturday morning, but don't count on meaningful rainfall to help fight our drought. Even with a cold front moving through the Coastal Bend on Sunday, a good drink of rain and 'fall feels' are no where to be found in South Texas. This front will drop humidity a bit (especially over the Brush Country), but the hot temps will continue unchanged. A second front will near the Coastal Bend on Wednesday, but new guidance suggests it may retreat towards the north before it gets to make much change in our weather. It's too early to know for sure, but a third cold front could be arriving by next weekend — hopefully with a cool-down. I'll keep an eye on the forecast! Stay hydrated and stay cool!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Friday night: Warm and humid
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Few AM sprinkles, hot & humid
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Warm, breezy, and humid
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have a great weekend!