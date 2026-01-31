WEEKEND FORECAST: Near-freezing mornings warm to mild, sunny afternoons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold Weather Advisory (Bee, Live Oak Co.) Saturday 3 - 8 a.m.

Freeze Watch on deck for most areas Saturday 10 p.m. - Sunday 9 a.m.

Watching rain chances next week

KR

KR

ANOTHER FREEZE POSSIBLE

Clouds have moved out and the cool-down is on! Some neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend will wake up to 30s on Saturday morning! It's best to once again prepare for a light freeze across inland neighborhoods— just in case. Morning low temps on Sunday will fall below freezing for neighborhoods (not expected for coastal neighborhoods). Tender plants and exposed pipes should be prepped ahead of time! Afternoons will be warmer and sunny, despite the chilly morning temps.

RAINFALL PLEASE

We desperately need some, but we'll have to way until the middle of next week (maybe), but those rain chances aren't looking as good as they did a few days ago.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Decreasing clouds

Temperature: Low 36ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Chilly AM, but sunny

Temperature: High 57ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday night: Clear and COLD!

Temperature: Low 34ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!