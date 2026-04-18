WEEKEND FORECAST: Muggy with increasing clouds and more rain on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Increasing clouds Saturday

Cold front arrives Saturday night

Scattered showers on Sunday

Saturday begins on a warm note with temps in the oh-so familiar low to middle 70s. Despite mostly cloudy skies, afternoon highs will return to the middle 80s. While a few showers are possible across Live Oak and Bee Counties during the early afternoon, the cold front (and the defined line of storms along with it) won't push through the Coastal Bend until Saturday evening. Once the front clears your neighborhood, you can expect on-and-off showers and a few rumbles of thunder into Sunday. Expect much cooler temperatures and gloomy skies on Sunday. High will (hopefully) reach the 70s.

Weekend plans that center around the outdoors should be on Saturday. Showers will be scattered on Sunday, but conditions will be cool and damp. This is a very spring-like cold front: The temps will drop drastically, but the clouds and showers will stick around. With several days of scattered showers in the forecast, rainfall accumulations look great! Right now, Monday looks to be the wettest day of the week.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Rain timeline

Have a great evening!