CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Plenty of humidity

Average temps will feel hotter

Daily chance of showers

Prepare for a humid weekend in the Coastal Bend. Near-average temps will feel hotter because of the muggy air in place. It's helping for to keep rain in our forecast— from now through the next week! With tonight's spotty showers tapering off, patches of fog will develop inland during the pre-dawn hours. A few isolated showers are expected near the coast around daybreak. The afternoon sea breeze is also likely to spark afternoon showers. We face a substantial rainfall deficit nearing nine inches, which accounts for about 30 percent of our yearly rainfall, so we'll take what we can get!

WEEKEND FORECAST: Humid sunshine and passing showers across the Coastal Bend

I'm watching the big weather picture: our next cold front could arrive a week from now. It's too early to say how strong it might be or when it will arrive, so for now we'll keep our fingers crossed!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: A few clouds, humid

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: A few clouds, isolated showers

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have an awesome weekend!