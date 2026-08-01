WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot weather persists with a stray shower possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Moderate to Major Heat Risk (2/3 out of 4)

'Feels like' temps near 110s

Nueces River flooding continues

Stay cool!

Abundant humidity is expected with onshore flow this weekend. The breeze may feel nice, but combined with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s will make for dangerous heat this weekend. 'Feels like' temps will return to the mid to upper 100s for most of the afternoon. Moderate to Major Heat Risk (2/3 out of 4). Please make sure to stay cool, hydrated, and look before you lock. Check on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are more prone to heat-related illness!

Nueces River Flooding

All eyes are on the Nueces River as the flood wave moves downstream. Access to subdivisions, pastures, and common roadways through Live Oak County will be impact over the next couple of days. The river reached major flood stage Thursday afternoon and has been near crest since Friday afternoon. Expect the river to stay eevated beyond its banks through the middle of next week. The good news: The rise at our reservoirs has been good enough to guarantee a combined capacity greater than 30 percent, meeting the criteria to move to Stage 2 Water Restrictions— something we haven't seen in years!





Have a safe and wonderful weekend!