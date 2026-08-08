CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sea breeze showers

'Feels like' temps: mid/upper 100s

Weekend forecast

A wash, rinse, repeat pattern is in the forecast. Rain will be more likely along the sea breeze this weekend, thanks to the location of the "heat dome" of high pressure above us. This rain won't interrupt your weekend plans, thankfully. Sunday will offer the best chance of rain across the Coastal Bend.

This is out hottest stretch of the year, climatologically. Morning low temperatures begin in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but will feel a few degrees warmer. As temps begin to rise, plentiful humidity will push 'feels like' temperatures to the 100s before noon. By that point, the morning clouds will have cleared out along the sea breeze. Afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 90s over the next seven days. Please be sure to stay cool!

WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot, breezy, and a few isolated showers

Have a safe and fun weekend!