WEEKEND FORECAST: Dwindling rain chances, rough surf at the beach, and more heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Advisory, Small Craft Advisory through Saturday morning

High risk of rip currents this weekend

Heat risk is still moderate (2 out of 4) through next week

While our 'Tropical Friend' Invest 98L has not been as generous as forecast, a few more showers remain in the forecast. Heat risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the weekend. Coastal flooding and rough surf conditions are expected so please be careful and mind the beach flags. Rip currents risk is high, so please be mindful of dangerous surf on Saturday and Sunday.

Good news: the watershed got a little rain and the clouds and humidity at least helped to limit evaporation!

KRIS 6 Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Passing showers, a few clouds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Isolated AM showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great weekend!