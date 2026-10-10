WEEKEND FORECAST: Dangerous rip-currents and high surf in Coastal South Texas as a result of Hurricane Isaias

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm and less humid weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Isaias to make landfall as a Hurricane late Friday in the NW Florida panhandle

Little to no rain in the weekend forecast

Shower activity picks up slightly next week, but not a washout

Mostly Sunny Skies and Climbing Temperatures

We're expecting plenty of sunshine across the Coastal Bend through the weekend. Drier air moving into the region, combined with abundant sunshine, will help temperatures climb above average. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s across the Coastal Bend this weekend. Fewer clouds overhead means we will have a wider spread between our daytime high and morning low. Saturday and Sunday, we'll be waking up to morning lows in the bottom 70s further inland. A few spotty afternoon showers may develop, but most neighborhoods will stay dry. Any showers that do form will be brief and move through quickly. It's a 'blink and you miss it' situation with the showers this weekend.

Hurricane Isaias and Coastal Impacts

Conditions are deteriorating Friday evening as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall around Miramar Beach, Florida. As of the 7PM Advisory on Friday, Isaias has been downgraded from Major hurricane status to a strong Category 2 ahead of landfall with winds of 110mph, but gusts near 150mph. Although Isaias did not make landfall in the Coastal Bend, the counterclockwise flow of this area of low pressure in combination with the high pressure over the Lone Star state has been filtering in lots of drier air which has made it feel much more comfortable here in South Texas despite temps remaining in the 90s.

Besides the dry air, we're still feeling the 'ripple' effects of Isaias in the Gulf. Along our beaches, we've already been seeing wave heights increase and water pushing towards the dunes at Whitecap Beach. This could lead to minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Isaias is contributing locally to an increase in dangerous, life-threatening rip currents. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning, but could be extended this weekend. Up and down the coast, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through Saturday night, and a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place through Sunday morning. Current wave heights are forecast around 5-8 feet this weekend. So if you're planning any beach trips, it might be better to stay out of the water or stay near the shore and just dip you feet in the water!

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Enjoy the weekend, Coastal Bend!