WEEKEND FORECAST: Cold front brings beneficial rain to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy, pockets on sunshine

Humid and warm Saturday

Cold front arrives Saturday evening

Chilly and soggy Easter Sunday

Waiting on a cold front

The familiar 'copy & paste' forecast trend continues. Cloudy skies yield to pockets of sunshine by the afternoon, with highs again reaching the mid and upper 80s. Gusty winds will be more tame this afternoon as the wind direction changes in response to the approaching cold front.

Change arrives with cold front

The cold front will move into the Coastal Bend on Saturday evening. Timing for the front's arrival is about 4 p.m. for Bee and Live Oak Counties, arriving in Corpus Christi by sunset.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive along and behind the cold front. This will kick off an ongoing rain event all the way through Monday midday! Easter will begin with scattered rain showers and by Sunday evening heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive as low pressure develops just to our south. This is where our best rainfall accumulations will come from. Confidence is growing in rainfall totals of more than an inch area-wide. Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, evening storms

Temperature: High 87°F

Winds: SE 20-30 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy, showers and storms

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: NE 20-30 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, evening storms

Temperature: High 67°F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful Easter weekend!