WEEKEND FORECAST: Chilly temps, gusty winds, and gloomy drizzle

Gusts to 40 mph are expected
Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your weekend forecast. (1-9-2026)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Much cooler & windy!
  • A few showers expected

It's cold
Dig out your sweater! Gusty winds are ushering in cooler, drier air to the Coastal Bend. Still, warm and humid air will hover a few thousand feet above our heads, providing drizzle and light rain throughout the weekend. A cloudy, cool, and breezy weekend is ahead with periods of light rain. Expect temps to continue decreasing through early Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be modest, but measurable rain is in the forecast! Expect the cool down to last a few days. High will struggle to break the low 60s.

More rain?
Another chance at rainfall arrives Monday night. A 'far-away' area of low pressure will send moisture from the Pacific Ocean to Texas. This is a pattern we haven't seen in a while, and it should bring us some rainfall. It's still a few days away, so there is much that is unclear at this point, but keep your fingers crossed!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Saturday: Cold &N windy, with showers
Temperature: High 62ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Saturday night: A few t-storms, chilly!
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph

Sunday: Cold &N windy, with showers
Temperature: High 63ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a warm and wonderful weekend!

