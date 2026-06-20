WEEKEND FORECAST: A few storms and lots of humidity across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few t-showers Saturday

Heat Risk: Moderate (2 out of 4)

'Feels like' temps: 100-110ºF

Friday night

I'm watching storms brew out west near Laredo. As these storms build, a few of our inland neighborhoods west of US 281 could see a few storms tonight. Isolated overnight showers are expected across other neighborhoods around daybreak.

This weekend

Cloudy, muggy conditions are expected for most of Saturday wth widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. This won't ruin your plans, but it also won't tame the heat very much. Please make sure that if you have outdoor plans, you stay weather aware. When thunder roars, go indoors; when it's not raining, make sure to take breaks in the a/c and drink plenty of water!

Late Saturday afternoon should bring at least filtered sunshine and humid conditions. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend. I'm not expecting rainfall on Sunday, which is not only Father's Day, but also the summer solstice (the longest day of the year)!. Please be safe and have fun!!