Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

WEEK AHEAD: The forecast calls for more rain across the Coastal Bend this week

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your forecast for the week ahead. (9-7-2025)
WEEK AHEAD: The forecast calls for more rain across the Coastal Bend this week
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • More showers expected overnight
  • Sunshine returns Tuesday
  • More rain later this week

Did you get any rain? Most neighborhoods did! A weak cold front lingers over the Coastal Bend. This front is acting as the 'spark' to initiate showers and storms, and we're not done yet! More shower activity will brew overnight areawide, helping to chip away at our drought. Another half-inch or so of rain is possible overnight and into Monday. The movement of this front is a big part of the forecast. The boundary is currently stalled over the Coastal Bend, but is expected to move to just to our south. This will keep drier air over our neihgborhoods, while rain continues to our south. On a positive note, Temperatures should remain near-average for the start of the week.

The Big Weather Picture 9-7-2025
The Big Weather Picture 9-7-2025

As the front makes a 'come back' later this week, another round of isolated showers will be possible on Friday. This will again help to keep temperatures tame, but as of now doesn't seem as generous in terms of rainfall accumulations. I'll continue to watch the forecast— stay tuned!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Monday night: Decreasing showers, cooler
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Have a great week!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.