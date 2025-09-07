WEEK AHEAD: The forecast calls for more rain across the Coastal Bend this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

More showers expected overnight

Sunshine returns Tuesday

More rain later this week

Did you get any rain? Most neighborhoods did! A weak cold front lingers over the Coastal Bend. This front is acting as the 'spark' to initiate showers and storms, and we're not done yet! More shower activity will brew overnight areawide, helping to chip away at our drought. Another half-inch or so of rain is possible overnight and into Monday. The movement of this front is a big part of the forecast. The boundary is currently stalled over the Coastal Bend, but is expected to move to just to our south. This will keep drier air over our neihgborhoods, while rain continues to our south. On a positive note, Temperatures should remain near-average for the start of the week.

WX The Big Weather Picture 9-7-2025

As the front makes a 'come back' later this week, another round of isolated showers will be possible on Friday. This will again help to keep temperatures tame, but as of now doesn't seem as generous in terms of rainfall accumulations. I'll continue to watch the forecast— stay tuned!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Monday night: Decreasing showers, cooler

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Have a great week!