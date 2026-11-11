Wednesday's forecast will be drier but still cloudy and cool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Damp start to Wednesday

Patchy fog expected through mid-morning

Temps rebound by afternoon

Sunshine returns on Thursday night

After a generous stretch of rainy days, drier weather is moving into the Coastal Bend— for now. Expect damp conditions on Wednesday morning: a few 'chispas' or sprinkles of rain and patchy fog. By the afternoon, the last of the showers will be gone and highs will rebound to the low to middle 70s. A few pockets of sunshine are possible, but the overcast skies are going to take all day to break up. Thursday and (especially) Friday will relief from dreary skies! Don't get too comfortable, another low ill be digging into the Desert Southwest and driving another stream of tropical moisture from the Pacific Ocean. This weekend will bring more rainy days.

Have a great Hump Day!