Wednesday's Forecast: More rainfall expected in the morning hours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! More rain is in the forecast for us with the bulk of rain activity this morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Towards the afternoon into early evening, we will start to see showers and thunderstorms wrap up for the day. There are still daily rain chances in the forecast through the weekend with better rain chance odds for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain near normal this week in the low 90s, not exceeding the mid 90s for Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with some passing showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, scattered showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!