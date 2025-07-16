Wednesday's Forecast: Hot temperatures with breezy winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are having quite the warm afternoon today. Thankfully, we have had some breezy winds to accompany the heat.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot temperatures all week
- Saharan Dust exits Friday morning
- Winds remain slightly gusty through the weekend
Most of our days this week have had many similarities including hot temperatures and breezy winds. On Tuesday, Saharan Dust re-entered the forecast but it is a lighter layer this week and will move past the Coastal Bend early Friday morning.
Rain chances are slim to none as well, therefore, you can expect a primarily dry week. We are still keeping an eye on the Gulf as a tropical wave continues to move west. With the surge in moisture, depending on its track, we could see an increase in surf heights, and maybe a shower. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest details.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: S 15-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies, windy
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!