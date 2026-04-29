Wednesday looks warm and muggy into the afternoon, with rain chances on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and Muggy throughout Wednesday with a cloudy start

Partly Cloudy skies and 90s this afternoon (80s closer to the coast)

A few storms could try to work into northern and western neighborhoods tonight

Level 1/5 risk of severe weather for Live Oak, Bee, and northern Duval/Refugio counties tonight

Heat and Humidity

Today we're still feeling the mugginess with dew points in the mid 70s across the board. This will lead to another cloudy start, but with more sunshine this afternoon we'll top out in the low to mid 90s for most of our daytime highs. "Feels like" temps will be even warmer than that thanks to the humidity so make sure to take breaks outdoors and hydrate a little more if you'll be outdoors! We'll hold on to a lot of this through Friday before our next cold front arrives.

Storm Chances Tonight

We'll see a stalled frontal boundary into central Texas this evening fire off thunderstorms near the I-10 corridor and towards the mountains of Mexico. The atmosphere is primed across most of the Lone Star state with high heat and moisture content meaning these storms can get bigger and stronger pretty quickly. Some of these could even be sneaking into Western and Northern neighborhoods tonight, although they should be trending downward in strength as they do with the Sun and daytime heating starting to fizzle out. Either way something to watch for tonight with Bee, Live Oak, and northern Duval/Refugio counties included in the level 1/5 risk from the National Weather Service!

Cold Front Friday Night

As we head into Friday evening and night we'll see our next cold front arrive in the Coastal Bend. This will bring some much needed cooler temperatures, drier air, and luckily rain chances too back to the area. It won't be a total washout but Friday could see scattered t-showers through the afternoon and especially just before the front as we head into Friday evening and night. After the front we'll have much more pleasant air this weekend with temperatures in the 70s and much drier dew points into the 50s.

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!