Wednesday keeps the clouds around with a few showers for northern neighborhoods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s

A few more isolated to scattered t-showers, with the best chances in the northern half of the Coastal Bend

Rain chances start to dwindle to end the week

Saharan dust is still around making for nice sunsets. but bringing light air quality concerns



Chances for Rain around the Coastal Bend

Going into today, we’re already seeing a few showers and thunderstorms moving from south to north across the area. Additional showers and storms will be possible on and off through the day, with the best rain chances focused across the northern half of the viewing area, especially near Live Oak and Bee counties. A few showers could form as far south as the Corpus Christi-to-Alice corridor, but because storms are moving north fairly quickly, rainfall won’t last long in any one location. Rain chances begin drying up Thursday afternoon and into the weekend as the disturbance near San Antonio exits the region.

Summer Heat and Saharan Dust

Outside of areas seeing rain-cooled air, temperatures will still climb into the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon across the Coastal Bend, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to lower 100s. The heat becomes more noticeable heading into the weekend, with some neighborhoods reaching the mid 90s while humidity remains firmly in place. We’ll also continue dealing with Saharan dust moving through the area. While it has helped create some colorful sunsets this week, and should continue to through the weekend, it can also lead to lower air quality, especially for anyone sensitive to dust or changes in air quality.

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!