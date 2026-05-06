Wednesday is shaping up warm and mostly cloudy, with a chance for a few showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy skies today with a few light showers possible

Warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s inland

Cold front tomorrow morning gives us better rain chances from tomorrow through Saturday morning

Warm Wednesday and Weekend

We're starting the day in the 70s across the board with afternoon highs pushing the mid 80s to lower 90s out there! Heat index values are even warmer than that so make sure to stay hydrated today! As we head into tomorrow and Friday we'll be slightly cooler thanks to rain cooled air and a weak cold front. Heading into the weekend we'll be back on the warm up in the mid 80s Saturday and looking like the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday so plan accordingly!

Cold Front and Rain Chances

As we head into Thursday morning we're expecting our next cold front to arrive in the region bringing a slight cool down and better rain chances. It's not a total washout with us sitting closer to ~20-40% most of the time, but it will still be nice to grab a few more chances at some showers. With some upper level support moving in we could even see some thunderstorms develop and move into the area. If this happens we can see higher rainfall totals, but for now it's looking closer to ~0.15-0.50" across most of the Coastal Bend.

I hope you have a great rest of your Wednesday out there!