WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Patchy morning fog and another warm, sunny afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog likely on Wednesday morning

Fire danger improving, but still a threat

No rain this week

Rain looks more likely early April

Temps will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday morning. You can expect fog to return to the forecast, especially around daybreak. Thankfully, visibility won't be as limited. It's still a good idea to give yourself extra time for the Hump Day morning commute. You can count on another warm afternoon, this time with more sunshine! Highs will return to the middle to upper 80s.

Dry, breezy afternoons mean elevated fire weather conditions. While a gradual increase in humidity will help our fire danger improve, it's still something we need to be cautious about.

Unfortunately, there's no meaningful rainfall in the forecast through this weekend. Relief may not be too far down the line, though! Long-range guidance suggests rain may return for the first few days of April. It's difficult to determine this far out, but the necessary weather pattern shift is already starting to happen. ! I'll keep an eye on the outlook.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, breezy

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!