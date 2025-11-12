Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Moisture has returned with dew points in the 50s and 60s across the area

Daytime highs are back into the 80s today and through the seven day forecast

Rain chances currently remain minimal through the next seven days as well CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Today: Mostly Sunny and Breezy Temperature: 83F Winds: S 10-20 mph Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm Temperature: 64F Winds: S 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild Temperature: 85F Winds: S 10-15 mph Have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!

