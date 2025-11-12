Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moisture has returned with dew points in the 50s and 60s across the area
- Daytime highs are back into the 80s today and through the seven day forecast
- Rain chances currently remain minimal through the next seven days as well
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Breezy
Temperature: 83F
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm
Temperature: 64F
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Temperature: 85F
Winds: S 10-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!