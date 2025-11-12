Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

Sunrise Forecast: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Moisture has returned with dew points in the 50s and 60s across the area
  • Daytime highs are back into the 80s today and through the seven day forecast
  • Rain chances currently remain minimal through the next seven days as well

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

Temperature: 83F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm

Temperature: 64F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 85F

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!

