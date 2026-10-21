Wednesday Forecast: More cloud cover with a few isolated showers along the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated showers today with roughly 30% coverage

Highs in the low to mid 80s for most of us

Sunny skies return to close the week with mid 80s for daytime highs

Rain Chances for the Coastal Bend

Today a coastal trough is kicking up some showers already near the island and these could work inland slightly throughout the late morning and afternoon hours. By this afternoon most activity is expected to be along the coast with some making their way into southern neighborhoods, but it's still spotty activity overall with roughly ~30% coverage on the radar. Unfortunately it's looking like most areas will pick up 0.20" or less in the rain gauges.

For next week we're also tracking a rain chance by Monday in a similar fashion working in from the east to west. Slightly better coverage is forecast for now on the long range model with around 40-50%, but there's a lot of details still to be ironed out so we'll keep you updated with the changes!

Sunshine filled end to the week

For Thursday and Friday we're looking at high pressure dominating the forecast. Meaning rain chances will be reduced to nearly zero and sunny skies return heading into the weekend! Daytime highs will push into the middle 80s a little more uniformly coming in slightly above the average of 84°F we would expect for this time of year.

Quick Tropics Update

For the majority of the Atlantic Basin we're seeing quiet conditions, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area of interest off the eastern seaboard closer to the North Carolina and Virginia area. Over the next seven days it has a 40% chance of development and if it becomes named it would be Josephine officially. Either way even if it doesn't become named they're expecting windy conditions and higher surf towards their part of the United States.

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!