WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Another chance at rainfall, muggy and warm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal flooding is likely to return late-week
- Humid with isolated downpours
- Much drier conditions this weekend
The "wash, rinse, repeat" pattern of this week continues on Hump Day. This means there's another opportunity for isolated showers. The first round of showers will likely move over our coastal neighborhoods around dawn, with another chance during the afternoon. A cold front will be fizzling out in Central Texas, keeping conditions warm and humid here in the Coastal Bend. Meanwhile, a 'wrinkle' of low pressure looks to meander over the Coastal Bend and this will keep slim rain chances in the forecast both this week and on early Sunday.
You'll start to notice the 'air-you-can-wear' feeling fade by Friday morning. This weekend, expect morning low temperatures in the mid- 60s and afternoon highs near 90ºF. The weekend will be dry with less humidity as high pressure settles in overhead.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, stray AM showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 5 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, stray AM showers
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a terrific evening!