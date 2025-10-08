WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Another chance at rainfall, muggy and warm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Coastal flooding is likely to return late-week

Humid with isolated downpours

Much drier conditions this weekend

The "wash, rinse, repeat" pattern of this week continues on Hump Day. This means there's another opportunity for isolated showers. The first round of showers will likely move over our coastal neighborhoods around dawn, with another chance during the afternoon. A cold front will be fizzling out in Central Texas, keeping conditions warm and humid here in the Coastal Bend. Meanwhile, a 'wrinkle' of low pressure looks to meander over the Coastal Bend and this will keep slim rain chances in the forecast both this week and on early Sunday.

KRIS 6 WX Rain 7 Day Forecast

You'll start to notice the 'air-you-can-wear' feeling fade by Friday morning. This weekend, expect morning low temperatures in the mid- 60s and afternoon highs near 90ºF. The weekend will be dry with less humidity as high pressure settles in overhead.



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, stray AM showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, stray AM showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

