CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Air-you-can-wear' all week

Daily chance of showers

Next cold front: this weekend

THIS WEEK

The trend of warm temps continues as we make our way over the hump of the week. Mornings will begin in the mid 70s, afternoons will warm to the mid 80s. Muggy and breezy conditions aren't letting up yet! That's why there's a chance of rain in the forecast each day this week. Not everyone will see the rain, but Wednesday is our best chance at a few passing showers.

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

Late Saturday night, a cold front will bring change to the Coastal Bend. I wouldn't make changes to any weekend plans at this time, but Saturday is the best day for outdoor plans. Sunday could bring downpours, especially for inland neighborhoods. More details to come soon!

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: A few showers to start, then muggy and breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, humid, breezy

Temperature: Low 73°F

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy, chance AM showers

Temperature: High 83°F

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 72°F

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a terrific evening!