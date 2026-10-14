Wednesday continues 'Hot-tober' but we're tracking cooler air for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s today and tomorrow

Breezy afternoon with peak gusts around 25-30mph from the southeast

Stray showers possible this afternoon (20%)

Cold Front passage on Friday leads to a cooler weekend

Warm Wednesday with plenty of humidity

Today we'll see plenty of sun under partly cloudy skies heating us up into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs for most of our neighborhoods. Dew points are also in the mid to upper 70s right now which will make it "feel like" the triple digits as we're heading through the afternoon. Luckily there will be a bit of a breeze with peaks gusts nearing 25-30mph from the southeast, and the light chance for a stray shower with ~10-20% coverage later today. For tomorrow I'm expecting less sea breeze showers thanks to some drier air that begins to funnel into the area.

Cold Front Passage on Friday for a Fall-like weekend

Going towards Friday we'll see our next cold front working through the Lone Star State. There's still some model disagreement on the time of day it gets here for now, but either way it's not looking like a major rain-maker for most of south Texas. The bigger change will be from the temperatures and dew points as the winds shift back out of the north and get pretty windy for Friday and Saturday in the wake of its passage! By Saturday to Sunday we're looking at highs coming in around the upper 70s and lower 80s with overnight lows around the low to mid 60s, but with a few days still to go there's likely some refining still needed for exactly how cool we might get! Either way this is looking like our first real taste of Fall before we start to warm back up and increase moisture again for the start of next week.

I hope you have a great Wednesday!