WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and tame afternoon heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! A stormy start to our Wednesday morning made for a breezy and fresh start. The heat will return this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Clouds clearing

Triple-digit heat returns

Heat alerts not expected today

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, not quite as hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Warm and muggy, stray t-shower possible

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Thursday:

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful day!