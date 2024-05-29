Watch Now
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and tame afternoon heat

Heat alerts not expected this afternoon
Hour-By-Hour forecast for 5-29-2024
KRIS 6 Weather
Posted at 7:16 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 08:21:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! A stormy start to our Wednesday morning made for a breezy and fresh start. The heat will return this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Clouds clearing
  • Triple-digit heat returns
  • Heat alerts not expected today

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, not quite as hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Warm and muggy, stray t-shower possible
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Thursday:
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful day!

