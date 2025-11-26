Wednesday brings strong winds and cooler temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Overnight showers, patchy fog
- Windy and cool
- Chilly temps for Thanksgiving!
Big cool down
The Coastal Bend will again here the pitter-patter of rain early Wednesday morning, but don't expect much measurable rain. Patchy fog will accompany the rain and despite windy conditions. In fact, the wind will stick around throughout our Pre-Thanksgiving Hump Day. Wind gusts will range from 25- 30 mph. You can expect more clouds on Wednesday too. Winds will calm adn clouds will clear by Wednesday evening. Expect chilly temperatures Thursday morning and a very pleasant Thanksgiving afternoon!
After the holiday
The cool-down won't last very long. Temps warm up on Friday and Saturday ahead of another cold front. Better rainfall is expected this weekend, but details are still murky on exactly when, where, and how much rain we can expect.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: A few overnight showers, cool
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: E/NE 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Patchy AM fog/mist, mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday night: Clear and chilly!
Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Have a safe and wonderful holiday week!