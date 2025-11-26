CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

The Coastal Bend will again here the pitter-patter of rain early Wednesday morning, but don't expect much measurable rain. Patchy fog will accompany the rain and despite windy conditions. In fact, the wind will stick around throughout our Pre-Thanksgiving Hump Day. Wind gusts will range from 25- 30 mph. You can expect more clouds on Wednesday too. Winds will calm adn clouds will clear by Wednesday evening. Expect chilly temperatures Thursday morning and a very pleasant Thanksgiving afternoon!

After the holiday

The cool-down won't last very long. Temps warm up on Friday and Saturday ahead of another cold front. Better rainfall is expected this weekend, but details are still murky on exactly when, where, and how much rain we can expect.

Wednesday brings strong winds and cooler temps

Tuesday night: A few overnight showers, cool

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: E/NE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Patchy AM fog/mist, mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday night: Clear and chilly!

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful holiday week!