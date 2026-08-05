Wednesday brings more wind, humidity, and heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot and humid

'Feels like' temps near the 110s

Wind gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday's forecast

The high pressure 'heat dome' is heading back this way. This is why conditions are so breezy. Expect humid onshore winds to gust around 30 mph. We'll be watching this pattern this weekend as a few isolated showers will be possible along the sea breeze. Significant rainfall is not expected, unfortunately.

Breezy afternoons are in the forecast, with southeast winds gusting as high as 30 mph during the afternoon. This will help to keep temperatures near average for this time of the year, but 'feels like' temps will be near the 110s each afternoon. Stay cool out there! Limit time outdoors if possible.

River Flooding

The Nueces River near Three Rivers has dropped to moderate flood stage.



The City of Corpus Christi expects this additional water to Lake Corpus Christi to send the lake's capacity to more than 80% by Friday. This would put our combined capacity between Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi near 40%! Stage 2 water restrictions are in place, but water conservation is still important!

Have a wonderful evening!