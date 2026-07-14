Wednesday brings downpours to some neighborhoods, more rain to the watershed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy and cooler through midweek

Wednesday: Downpours for some neighborhoods

Saharan dust takes the 'spotlight' by late week

Heavy rainfall

Flooding continues across South-Central Texas, including the Nueces River Watershed. At the expense of our neighbors in the Hill Country and along the Rio Grande, I expect this intense rainfall to benefit our watershed. It will take a few days to know how beneficial the flooding is for our water crisis, but I expect it will surely help.

Low pressure has formed near Del Rio and is expected to push periods of rainfall east, toward the Coastal Bend overnight. While not everyone will see the rain, it will likely come as downpours. This is more likely for neighborhoods west of HWY 77 and north of I-37. Still, one-off showers are not out of the question.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Rain timeline: Wednesday 7-15-2026

Beyond Wednesday

Rainfall will wrap up on Wednesday night and early Thursday. Muggy conditions still around as Saharan dust takes the forecast 'spotlight'. Temperatures will stay near average through the end of the week, but slowly increase to the middle 90s by this weekend. Make sure to stay cool out there!