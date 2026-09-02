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WEDNESDAY: August heat carries into September with heat risk on the rise

Expect increasing heat risk into the second half of the week. Here's what to expect in your neighborhood. (9-1-2026)
WEDNESDAY: August heat carries into September with heat risk on the rise
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Breezy conditions
  • Major heat risk for most
  • Edouard weakening

HEATWAVE CONTINUES
Wednesday bring major heat risk to most neighborhoods across the Coastal Bend— or about a quarter-million people in our area! Above-average temperatures will continue with actual air temperatures near 100ºF and 'feels like' tems in the upper 100s by afternoon. Major heat risk means anyone without adequate cooling and hydration is vulnerable to heat-related illness— in other words, not just kids, pets, and the elderly. Remember to practice heat safety! The hot, breezy, and muggy conditions remain in our forecast all week. While rain chances are limited, the second week of September looks to bring a wetter weather pattern to Texas. I'll keep you posted when rain chances improve!

WEDNESDAY: August heat carries into September with heat risk on the rise

In The Tropics
Tropical Storm Edouard made landfall 5 miles south of Port Arthur, Texas.

Tropical Storm Edouard at landfall.png
Tropical Storm Edouard at landfall, Sept. 1 around 3:00 p.m.

Ironically, a storm by the same name in 2008 made landfall in the the same Texas county! Edouard (2008) and Edouard (2026) share many similarities! This current storm will continue to bring heavy rainfall to East Texas as it continues to weaken.

HISTORICAL TRACKS - Edouard 2008 versus 2026.png
Historical track of Edouard in 2008 versus the track of Edouard in 2026. Both storms made landfall in Jefferson County, Texas.

Edouard made landfall Tuesday afternoon.
Otherwise, all is quiet across the Atlantic Basin for now!
Tropical development is not expected over the next week.
Have a great evening!

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