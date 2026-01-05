WEATHER THIS WEEK: Unusually warm temps expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warm temps this week
- Windy conditions Thursday
- Next cold front: Friday
Still warm!
Saturday's cold front will "return" on Monday as a warm front. This will shift our wind direction front the south, drawing warm air to the Coastal Bend. For this reason, expect afternoon highs to remain in the low 80s for much of this week. Morning lows will also be warm for this time of year, with temps in the 60s. Typically, early January brings morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s; this week our temps will stay about 15 degrees above that average.
Chance of rain?
While there's no meaningful rain in the seven-day forecast, the details around our next cold front are still unclear. Conditions regarding that front could eveolve into one that favors a few showers. Confidence is low, so stayed tuned!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Sunday night: Patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: S 5 mph
Monday: Sunny, warm, and breezy
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Monday night: Warmer, patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 83ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!