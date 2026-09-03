CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Major to extreme heat risk on Thursday

Feels like temps 110+, heat advisory likely to be issued

Fewer rain chances Thursday and Friday, more rain on the way this weekend

Record high temp tied today

Over at CCIA, the standing record high temperature of 102 degrees was matched today! Here in the Coastal Bend, we did not see the rain from Tropical Depression Edouard, but as it made landfall on Monday and continued crawling further inland, the Coastal Bend was left with very hot and dry conditions. For Thursday, temperatures will once again settle around 100 degrees in several neighborhoods during the middle of the afternoon. "Feels-like" temperatures will approach or exceed 110 degrees for a couple of hours, which may warrant another heat advisory to be issued for some of the area. A majority of the Coastal Bend will be under a major to extreme heat risk, which is more impactful to the general population, not just those who are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness. If you are going to watch Thursday night high school football or spend time outdoors tomorrow, please take regular breaks in air-conditioned areas and drink lots of water!

Weather pattern shift: keeping the heat but rain chances increase for labor day weekend

Where's the rain?

September is climatologically our wettest month of the year, and with meteorological fall now underway, temperatures should generally begin to return to the low 90s and upper 80s by the end of the month. While we're still staying a bit warmer than usual headed into the weekend, the long awaited better rain chances return in the forecast. On Thursday, we won't see much rain in our communities, just a couple of sprinkles or stray showers along the sea-breeze. For Friday, some of our northern or coastal plains communities could see a shower or thunderstorm, but most of the rain will be concentrated over the Victoria Crossroads area. With a little help from the mid levels of our atmosphere, and some leftover moisture from Edouard, we could have more "fuel" to work with to get some extra showers and thunderstorms developing over labor day weekend. While we're not expecting tropical downpours, this rain could potentially put a little dent in our current drought! These showers could develop during the morning and afternoon hours, which is something to consider when making your labor day plans!

KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great rest of your hump day!