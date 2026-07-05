CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy 250th Birthday America!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoon high temps approach middle 90s on Monday

Stray showers possible this week but are less likely

Saharan Dust returns midweek - reduces rain and tropical activity

Meaningful rainfall anticipated next weekend

Fireworks (Fourth)cast

If you are planning on going out to watch some fireworks tonight, most of the Coastal Bend is expected to be experiencing fair to good views of the spectacle! A few clouds may occupy the sky, but are not expected to completely block fireworks viewing opportunities.

KRIS 6 Weather

Heating Up

Over the next few days, the air temperature might feel a degree or two warmer than what we've seen recently. Wrapping up this weekend, more neighborhoods will notice temperatures climbing towards the mid-90s during the afternoon. When factoring in the humidity, heat index values will top out in the middle 100s by the peak of the afternoon. While this type of heat isn't record breaking for us here, it will certainly be hot, so please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Be sure to check in on kids, pets, and the older folks this holiday weekend.

Dry Stretch in South Texas

As the ridge of high pressure decays over the east coast, a new area of high pressure is beginning to develop off to the west, and will contribute to our drier weather pattern next week. Stray showers can still pop up in some neighborhoods from daytime heating and ample moisture from the Gulf, but fewer showers are expected over the next few days. Models are hinting at a chance for some beneficial rainfall next weekend, but exact timing and accumulation details are still being worked out. Temperatures will approach the mid 90s, but the peak 'feels-like' temperatures will range from 100 to as high as 110 inland.

Warmer temps arrive early next week with very few rain chances

Guess who's back?

A plume of Saharan Dust will cross the Gulf and make its way into the Coastal Bend by Wednesday next week. This will allow us to get more rose-tinted sunrises and sunsets, along with more hazy skies during the daylight hours. If you are more sensitive to the dust, you may want to spend a little bit less time outdoors.

KRIS 6 Weather

Enjoy the rest of your Independence Day Weekend!