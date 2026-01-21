Warmer for Wednesday with cloudy skies and daytime highs in the 70s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy and humid today with temps in the 70s

We stay warm through the work week with rain chances drying up tomorrow and Friday

Strong cold front arrives by Friday night/Saturday morning bringing a freeze with it

Today we're starting off considerably warmer in the 60s for almost all of us in terms of morning lows. By this afternoon we'll still hold on to a lot of cloud cover with temperatures climbing into the 70s by 2-4pm. We also could see a stray shower or two today especially in the morning hours before that disturbance works off towards the east. As we go into tomorrow we could see some patchy fog in the morning thanks to light winds and moisture continuing to work in from the southeast. The next big weather maker is working in as we head into Friday night and Saturday morning. A strong cold front will arrive making things windy, cold, and rainy as we head into Saturday. By Sunday morning we'll be looking at temps in the upper 20s and the big question is if we'll have enough lingering moisture behind the front to see some freezing rain by then. As of now I'm not convinced, but the potential is there with a hard freeze expected either way as we head from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ a shower or two

Temperature: 74F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, then Patchy Fog into the AM hours

Temperature: 62F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: AM Fog, then a Partly Cloudy PM

Temperature: 77F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!