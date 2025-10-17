CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

A few showers are likely in northern coastal neighborhoods

Warmer, more humid conditions into the weekend

A gradual warm-up is underway across the Coastal Bend. Friday morning low temps will be on either side of 70ºF; afternoon high temps will top out in the low 90s. A few showers may sweep by our neighborhoods across Aransas and Refugio Counties, but most of the rain will be to our north, in the Victoria Crossroads. You'll still notice more humidity this weekend. As afternoon temperatures climb, they'll challenge record highs, and it'll feel more like late summer than mid-October.

With a pair of cold fronts on the way, don't expect much of a cool-down. The first front will drop humidity a bit (especially over the Brush Country), and the second will only temper the heat to just above average (upper 80s). No meaningful rainfall is expected in South Texas, but that could change next week as our second cold front arrives, but it's too early to know for sure.

Warm weekend ahead with near-record temperatures across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Warmer, more humid

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Fri-YAY: Mostly sunny, warm

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Friday night: Warm, breezy, and humid

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

