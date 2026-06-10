Warm Wednesday across the Coastal Bend with rain chances rising this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon

Daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s

Rain chances increase heading into the weekend and next week

Warm and Humid This Week

We're seeing high pressure overhead bring out more sunshine for our afternoons with temperatures pushing up into the upper 80s and lower 90s daily through this week. Dew points are up in the 70s meaning you can defintely feel the mugginess stepping outdoors. With southeasterly flow expected through the week ahead, dew points look like they'll remain this high into the weekend.

Rain Chances this Weekend

As we head into this weekend we'll hold on to the moisture in our atmosphere, and see a frontal boundary work into the Lone Star State. Along with some additional moisture from the gulf expected as well and we have ourselves a recipe for some more scattered showers and storms heading into the weekend! Overall chances begin Saturday and push into the first half of next week. Something to keep in mind for weekend plans and hopefully let you enjoy the hotter weather a little more this week before the rain returns!

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!