Warm weather continues, but 2025 will end on a chilly note!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Merry Christmas, Coastal Bend!

Patchy Dense Fog overnight

Very warm and humid temps by afternoon

Measurable rain returns this weekend

Warm for now

More fog tonight, but this time it'll be more patchy in coverage. Expect morning lows to be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs to reach the lower 80s. Our last chance of rain for 2025 will come on Sunday. A cold front will pass through our neighborhoods on Sunday evening. This looks to be a quick period of showers across the Coastal Bend, but it's still too early to know how much rain will fall.

Cold weather ahead

Temps will be much colder after the front. Next week will be windy and cold with highs in the 50s! I think our first freeze could come on Wednesday morning, New Year's Eve! Stayed tuned!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday Night: Warm with patchy fog

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: AM fog, warm & humid

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday Night: Warm, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful holiday!