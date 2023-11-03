Warm-up this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

The weekend is in view and it's looking to be a good one. Temperatures kicked off to a warmer start here across the Coastal Bend. We'll rise from the 50s and 60s to nearly 80ºF by this afternoon! Lingering clouds from Thursday will continue to clear throughout the day, allowing sunshine to warm up the afternoon.

The warm-up continues through the next seven days. This weekend we'll be in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will be on the rise, but still relatively comfortable for Saturday and Sunday. Once Monday arrives, 'False Fall' will be back in the forecast. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s toward the end of next week. I'm watching carefully for another cold front that could make it to South Texas, bring showers with it! Let's keep our fingers crossed!!

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!