Warm temperatures and sunny conditions linger through the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good afternoon, Coastal Bend! A couple of changes are expected in the forecast this week beyond the heat. Rain chances increase by the midweek ahead of a cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

You can expect some warm temperatures throughout this week, highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across our neighborhoods. Corpus Christi hit a high of 89ºF this afternoon. Luckily, some gusty winds have helped us not feel as warm.

Rain chances start to increase after Wednesday, lasting through the weekend. Another cold front approaches south Texas late Thursday night into Friday morning with high temperatures dropping to the low 80s and upper 70s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Monday!